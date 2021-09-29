Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 7,602 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Webster Financial worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,354,000 after purchasing an additional 439,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $47,605,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Webster Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after acquiring an additional 54,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.08. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBS. Wedbush decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

