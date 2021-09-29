Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Discerene Group LP lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,202,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after purchasing an additional 897,159 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

Schlumberger stock opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

