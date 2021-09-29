Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,127,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 289.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,440,000 after purchasing an additional 722,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,473,000 after purchasing an additional 698,147 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,195,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,822,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,208,000 after acquiring an additional 455,514 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

