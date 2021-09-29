Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $203.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.16 and a 200 day moving average of $190.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.33 and a 1 year high of $215.41.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

