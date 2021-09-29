Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

In other news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total value of C$509,345.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,872,748.99. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 575 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.26, for a total value of C$25,449.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,150,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$95,167,143.84. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,980 shares of company stock worth $3,895,205.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$45.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$19.77 and a 52-week high of C$46.36. The company has a market cap of C$53.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.1000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

