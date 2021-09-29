Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 89,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Several research analysts have commented on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

