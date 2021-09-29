Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 151.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,122 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South State Corp purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in KeyCorp by 111.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 167.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

