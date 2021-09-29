Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $3.37 Million Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,812 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 20.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 480,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 81,259 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 177,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 22,097 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

MBT stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

