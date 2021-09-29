Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $3.71 Million Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 269.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,055 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Camping World worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,313,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Camping World by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after acquiring an additional 324,066 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,510,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,749,000 after acquiring an additional 168,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camping World stock opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWH. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

