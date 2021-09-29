Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $3.36 Million in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,162 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,012,000 after purchasing an additional 231,870 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,479,000 after acquiring an additional 250,479 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

MANH stock opened at $153.15 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 99.45 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

