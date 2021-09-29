Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 116.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,742 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

