Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,643 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 57,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 53,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAH. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

