Cardano Market Capitalization Tops $65.21 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00004954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $65.21 billion and approximately $2.97 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00153739 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00055019 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.48 or 0.00480678 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000739 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00015733 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00040504 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00024691 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,117,618,880 coins and its circulating supply is 32,038,100,544 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.