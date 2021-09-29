CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Sets New 52-Week High at $147.19

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $147.19 and last traded at $146.90, with a volume of 42078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

In other CarMax news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $876,562.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $2,598,070.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,199.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,610 shares of company stock worth $23,556,971. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in CarMax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

