Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 51.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 662,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,796,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth $1,251,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 48.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

