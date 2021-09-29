CashHand (CHND) Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last seven days, CashHand has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. CashHand has a total market cap of $155,886.42 and approximately $1,558.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashHand coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CashHand alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00019233 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001629 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1,349.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

CashHand Coin Profile

CashHand (CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 1,180,852 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info

CashHand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.