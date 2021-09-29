Casper Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $30.86 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0889 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $191.85 million and $30.86 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00066204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00107247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00136447 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,428.50 or 0.99756149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,820.78 or 0.06792180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.06 or 0.00785120 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,375,849,236 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,576,957 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.