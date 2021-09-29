Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) COO Kristen M. Oelschlager Sells 10,000 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $710,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.83. The stock had a trading volume of 176,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,926. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average is $67.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.22 and a beta of 0.42.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. Research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CSTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
