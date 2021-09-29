Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) COO Kristen M. Oelschlager Sells 10,000 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $710,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.83. The stock had a trading volume of 176,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,926. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average is $67.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. Research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after acquiring an additional 528,696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after acquiring an additional 489,719 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $28,403,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $24,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

