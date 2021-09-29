Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,336 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,910,000 after acquiring an additional 289,294 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,459,000 after acquiring an additional 93,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 212,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

