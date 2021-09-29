CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,239 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.83% of CECO Environmental worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 328.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 94,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,581 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,325 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 23.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

NASDAQ CECE opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.48 million, a PE ratio of 89.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Jonathan Pollack bought 7,630 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $52,494.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.