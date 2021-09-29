CEEK VR Reaches Market Cap of $5.95 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $5.95 million and approximately $82,611.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00055071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00119331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00167942 BTC.

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,545,460 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

