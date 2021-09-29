Celer Network (CELR) One Day Volume Tops $348.11 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $860.25 million and approximately $348.11 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00054599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00119852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00167533 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,973,936,993 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.