Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Trading Up 4.5%

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) shares were up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 1,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 49,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.

About Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC)

Cell MedX Corp. is a biotech company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness. Its products include microcurrent therapy and eBalance systems. The company was founded on March 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

