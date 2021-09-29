Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CSFB upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.61.

TSE:CVE traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,251,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,936. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.93 billion and a PE ratio of 292.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.48. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.15 and a 52 week high of C$13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$10.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.5099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

