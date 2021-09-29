Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CELTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price objective on shares of Centamin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF remained flat at $$1.27 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,244. Centamin has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

