Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.23

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 5400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

CELTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price objective on Centamin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centamin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

Get Centamin alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Centamin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.