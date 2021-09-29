Chainswap Trading 34.9% Higher Over Last Week (ASAP)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Chainswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000595 BTC on major exchanges. Chainswap has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and $1.38 million worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chainswap has traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00055357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00119525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00166215 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap (CRYPTO:ASAP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,402,480 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

