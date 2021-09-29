Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) was down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 57,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 31,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72.

Champion Iron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHPRF)

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on March 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

