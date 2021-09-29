Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,395,798 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395,798 shares during the period. Pure Storage accounts for 1.5% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 5.69% of Pure Storage worth $314,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Pure Storage by 3,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSTG. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

PSTG traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. 169,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,585,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.