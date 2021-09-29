Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,010 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.43% of Charter Communications worth $569,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $727.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $770.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $708.56. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $821.13.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.