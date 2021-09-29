Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Acquires 1,320 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises 1.6% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MELI stock traded down $26.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,655.04. 8,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,985. The company has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33,640.20 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,790.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,587.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.70 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MELI. DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.