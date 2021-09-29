Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Acquires Shares of 311,710 Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 311,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,698,000. Farfetch accounts for approximately 7.1% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned about 0.09% of Farfetch at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Farfetch by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Farfetch by 43.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 37,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 3.27. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

