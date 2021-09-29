Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,552 shares during the quarter. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III makes up about 3.0% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned 1.65% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TRB Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 373,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 198,544 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter valued at $2,154,000. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DMYI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

DMYI traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 46,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,057. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

