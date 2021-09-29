Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Buys New Holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned about 0.08% of HeadHunter Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 559.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,992,000 after buying an additional 1,175,449 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 32,255 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 699,126 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHR stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,027. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HHR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HeadHunter Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

HeadHunter Group Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

