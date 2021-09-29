Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Buys New Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000. UiPath makes up about 1.5% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.15. The company had a trading volume of 95,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,169. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.93. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,271. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 598,091 shares in the company, valued at $33,552,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,427 shares of company stock worth $27,289,358 over the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.62.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

