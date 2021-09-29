Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Grows Stake in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,351 shares during the period. Kaleyra accounts for about 2.6% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned 1.49% of Kaleyra worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLR. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaleyra by 105.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. 946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,934. The firm has a market cap of $454.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.50. Kaleyra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. Research analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaleyra news, Director Neil Miotto sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $186,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,744.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,981. Insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

KLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

