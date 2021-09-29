Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Sells 60,800 Shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP cut its stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,800 shares during the quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

Gores Guggenheim stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,287. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.29.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGPIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.