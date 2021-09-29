Chi Gastoken Tops 1-Day Volume of $89,366.00 (CHI)

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chi Gastoken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chi Gastoken has a market capitalization of $250,735.31 and $89,366.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chi Gastoken alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Profile

Chi Gastoken (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chi Gastoken’s official message board is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chi Gastoken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chi Gastoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chi Gastoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chi Gastoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chi Gastoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.