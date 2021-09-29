China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Shares Gap Down to $19.40

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.40, but opened at $18.96. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 30 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, China Eastern Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 3,075.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 51,916 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

