Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $130.00

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $130.00 and last traded at $129.45, with a volume of 183572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.82.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHH. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.60 and a 200-day moving average of $116.95.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In related news, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $267,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $266,714.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,543 shares of company stock worth $3,273,335 in the last 90 days. 21.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,666,000 after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,401,000 after purchasing an additional 32,557 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,018,000 after purchasing an additional 49,742 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

