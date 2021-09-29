Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.45

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.45 and traded as low as C$14.33. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$14.33, with a volume of 729,065 shares.

CHP.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 350.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.45.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

