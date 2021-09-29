Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 384,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,732,000 after purchasing an additional 95,149 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 124,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHD opened at $83.30 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

