CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 30,763 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth $96,380,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 464.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,467,000 after acquiring an additional 906,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 105.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,278,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,874,000 after acquiring an additional 656,490 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on RBA shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $63.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

RBA stock opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average is $60.92.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

