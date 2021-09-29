CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 8,890 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,465,000 after acquiring an additional 162,208 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 61.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,144 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,295,000 after acquiring an additional 320,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,826,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,331,000 after buying an additional 497,991 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.57. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,009 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

