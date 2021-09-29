CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,539 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in ONEOK by 253.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

ONEOK stock opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

