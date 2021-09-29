CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $5.03 Million Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,130 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.40. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.