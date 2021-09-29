CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $5.21 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 109.3% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 77.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after buying an additional 238,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 53.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $52,431,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 33.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 481,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $185,100,000 after buying an additional 120,178 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,081 shares of company stock worth $1,484,512 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.83.

Illumina stock opened at $410.20 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.01 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $474.98 and its 200-day moving average is $440.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

