CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745,489 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,208 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.29% of Enerplus worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,320,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,980,000 after purchasing an additional 281,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,600 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 323.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,785 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,067,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 331,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,570,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 3.24.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Desjardins raised their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.