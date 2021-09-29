CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $5.44 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,570 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,195,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,228,000 after buying an additional 204,629 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 252,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,092,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 53,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 480,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,764,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MET. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

Shares of MET stock opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.