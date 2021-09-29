CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,811 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of GFL Environmental worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 166.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,976 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 5.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,486,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,459,000 after purchasing an additional 71,725 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 483.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. Analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.